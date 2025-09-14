Hindi uniting country, attaining global prominence: Himanta

Guwahati, Sep 14 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday greeted people on Hindi Diwas and said the language has played a key role in uniting the country.

He said that Hindi is attaining global prominence, which is a testimony of the country’s strength.

“Heartfelt greetings on Hindi Diwas! The Hindi language, filled with simplicity, ease and gracefulness, has united the country,” Sarma said in a post on X.

“Under the leadership of Shri Modi ji, the global prominence of Hindi is increasing, which is a testimony of the strength of the country’s unity,” he added.

Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14 every year to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages in India.