Hindi writer Mahendra Madhukar receives Rs 11 lakh Jagran Sahitya Srijan Samman

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Hindi author Mahendra Madhukar has received the inaugural Jagran Sahitya Srijan Samman for his novel, "Vakratunda" here at a ceremony.

Instituted by Dainik Jagran in the memory of its former editor-in-chief Narendra Mohan, the award carries a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh, making it one of the highest-value awards in Hindi literature, and recognises exceptional original work that contributes meaningfully to the enrichment of Hindi language and culture.

On Friday evening, Dainik Jagran also presented the Jagran Kriti Samman, recognising exemplary literary achievements across multiple genres - Hindi Bestseller, Uttam Mein Sarvottam, and Navankur - encompassing fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and translation.

Nine writers, including Piyush Mishra, Atul Kumar Rai, Vikram Sampat, and Shakeel Azmi, received Rs 50,000 each.

"We, jury members, could bring a fine piece of literary excellence which is our authentic voice. Usually, destruction of idols and traditions has become the crude definition of creativity. To praise the sculptor for their exercitation, for their resilience and creativity is part of our culture.

"Until we start to celebrate and honour arts and literature in our own languages, we will not be able to save our authentic way of thinking and being," writer-poet Prasoon Joshi, who also headed the award jury, said in a statement.

The award ceremony was headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended Madhukar and other awardees for their "outstanding contributions".

“I fully endorse Dainik Jagran’s campaign 'Hindi Hain Hum', which celebrates our shared cultural identity and linguistic unity. Remembering Shri Narendra Mohan, I pay tribute to his courage in defending the freedom of the press. I thank the Dainik Jagran Group for honouring Hindi literature and inspiring new voices to write," Shah said.

Under the Jagran Kriti Samman, 'Navankur award' was given to Atul Kumar Rai for his debut novel "Chandpur ki Chanda".

In the Dainik Jagran Hindi Bestseller category, awards were conferred across multiple genres: in Fiction, Kailash Manju Vishnoi received recognition for "UPSC wala Love: Collector Sahiba"; in Non-Fiction, Omendra Ratnu was honoured for "Maharana: Sahastra Varshon ka Dharmayuddha"; in Translation, Akshat Gupta was recognised for "The Hidden Hindu: Part 1"; and in Poetry, Paritosh Tripathi received the award for "Chay si Mohabbat".

Under the "Uttam Mein Sarvottam" category, which recognises the best content from Hindi bestsellers 2024, Fiction was awarded to Piyush Mishra for "Tumhari Aukat Kya Hai"; Non-Fiction to Major (Dr.) Parshuram Gupta for "Bharat ke Akrantaon ki Kalank Kathayen"; Poetry to Shakeel Azmi for "Banvaas"; and Translation to Vikram Sampat for "Savarkar: Ek Bhooli Bisari Ateet Ki Goonj". PTI MAH RB RB