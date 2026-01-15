Hindi writer Mamta Kalia, Manipuri author Arambam Ongbi Memchoubi to receive Akashdeep Award

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Hindi writer Mamta Kalia and Manipuri author Arambam Ongbi Memchoubi will receive Amar Ujala's Akashdeep Award, the publication announced on Thursday.

The writers will receive a cash prize of Rs 500,000 each, a citation, and a Ganga sculpture at the event Shabd Samman for 2025 soon.

"It is noteworthy that the United Nations declared 1975 as the International Women's Year. 2025 marks its Golden Jubilee year, and 2026 has also been dedicated by the UN to women's contributions to agriculture. In this light, honouring these two women creators lends the award a special distinction," the publication said in a statement.

Memchoubi has made an exceptional contribution in Manipuri through her prolific writing on postcolonial thought and women's identity.

Kalia, who carved a path through her writing amid the early waves of feminism, has produced more than a dozen notable works and is known for giving a strong voice to the complexities of the middle class and women's struggle.

Non-Hindi Indian language authors who have previously received the Akashdeep Award include Girish Karnad, Bhalchandra Nemade, Shankha Ghosh, Pratibha Ray, M T Vasudevan Nair, and Sitanshu Yashaschandra.

Among the Hindi writers, Namvar Singh, Gyanranjan, Vishwanath Tripathi, Shekhar Joshi, Vinod Kumar Shukla, and Govind Mishra have received the prestigious award.

Under the Amar Ujala Shabd Samman–25, the awards for the best Hindi works published in 2024 were also announced.

In the 'Chhap' (Poetry) category, Savita Singh's collection 'Vaasna Ek Nadi Ka Naam Hai' (Desire Is the Name of a River) has been selected as the Best Work.

In the Non-Fiction category, Naish Hasan’s work 'Mutah' has been chosen.

In the Fiction category, Shahadat's short-story collection 'Curfew Ki Raat' (The Night of the Curfew) will receive the Best Work Award.

For Indian-language translations, the Bhasha-Bandhu Award will be given to Sujata Shiven for the Hindi translation of 'Charu Chivar aur Charya' (original Odia work by Pradeep Dash).

The 'Thaap' Award, given for an author's first book, will be awarded to Manish Yadav for 'Sudhaargrih Ki Malikainen' (The Women Who Run the Reformatory).