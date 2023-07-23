Hindon river floods Ghaziabad village, more than 50 residents rescued

Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) More than 50 people were on Sunday rescued from Karhera village located on the banks of the Hindon here after it was flooded following an increase in the water discharge in the river, a tributary of the Yamuna, officials said.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and the Sahibabad police used motorboats to shift residents of the village, where more than 8 feet of water has accumulated, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sahibabad, Bhaskar Verma said some villagers have been shifted to safer places while others moved to their relatives' houses.

A relief camp has been set up in a school in the village.

Ghaziabad MP and Union minister Gen (retd) V K Singh instructed officials to provide ration to those affected by the floods.

The Hindon river has breached the embankment near the city forest. Most of the forest and the nearby colonies have been submerged. The local administration has also closed the City Park.

The NDRF also rescued residents of Ataur Nangla and Noor Nagar villages under Nandgram police station limits on Friday night. Bovines and other animals have also been rescued.

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres again on Sunday following a surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the river after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV