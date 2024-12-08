Hindon River pollution: NGT issues notice to UP chief secretary, others

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary on the polluting of the Hindon River.

The green body was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a media report regarding the pollution in the river caused by the discharge of industrial effluent and lack of adequate sewage treatment facilities.

"The 400-kilometre rain-fed river, emerging from the Shivalik Hills in Saharanpur and flowing through seven districts supports a population of 19 million people along its banks, but the river has become a toxic channel, receiving over 72,170 kilolitres per day (KLD) of industrial effluents (sic) from 357 industries and 943 million litres per day (MLD) of domestic sewage, with more than 220 MLD remaining untreated due to insufficient infrastructure," a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said in an order dated November 27.

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert member A Senthil Vel, cited the news article to say that the severity of the pollution was reflected in the river's consistently poor water quality metrics.

"Furthermore, the news item sheds light on the severe impacts of river pollution. For instance, communities along the river report high instances of cancer, liver problems, skin infections, jaundice, dental issues, and kidney stones," the tribunal said.

It said that the report cited environmental studies revealing the presence in the water of alarming levels of heavy metals, including lead (179 times above limits), cadmium (9 times above limits), and chromium (123 times above limits).

"Children are particularly vulnerable to these contaminants, facing higher risks from metal exposure through both ingestion and skin contact," the tribunal said.

"The matter indicates a violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, Solid Waste Management Rules, and the Environment Protection Act. The news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms," the tribunal said.

It impleaded as parties or respondents the state's Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh's regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, the Central Pollution Control Board, and the state pollution control board.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply," the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted on March 19 for further proceedings. PTI MNR VN VN