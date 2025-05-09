Hindu activist murder: BJP leaders meet Karnataka Guv with plea for NIA probe

Bengaluru, May 9 (PTI) Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Friday urged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to recommend to the state government to order NIA probe into the recent murder of a Hindu activist in Mangaluru.

Vijayendra led a delegation of BJP leaders, which called on Gehlot at Raj Bhavan.

According to the state BJP chief, the party has been pressing for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into Suhas Shetty's murder since the incident occurred last week.

Speaking to the reporters after meeting the Governor, he said, "Our hopes with the state government to order an impartial investigation into Suhas's murder have been dashed. Therefore, all our people's representatives and the family members of Suhas met the Governor." Vijayendra also suspected the involvement of banned outfit, Popular Front of India in the murder plot and claimed that funding was received by the organisation for killing the Hindu activist.

He also mentioned that the opposition BJP has decided to conduct a 'Mangaluru Chalo' campaign to press for its demand.

As many as eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru.