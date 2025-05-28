Hindu anger forces Radico to pull ‘Trikal’ whisky with a 'third eye'

New Delhi: Under fire for hurting Hindu sentiments, liquor maker Radico Khaitan on Wednesday pulled its newly launched Indian single malt whisky ‘Trikal’ from the market. The decision follows mounting backlash over the brand’s name and design, accused of misappropriating Lord Shiva’s identity for an alcohol product.

The bottle, launched just weeks ago, featured a teal-blue label and a stylised face with shut eyes and a forehead mark resembling Shiva’s third eye. The name ‘Trikal’, meaning past, present and future, is a direct reference to Shiva’s ‘Trikaldarshi’ form.

What may have started as a branding gimmick turned into a full-blown religious flashpoint.

Ayodhya seer Mahant Raju Das was blunt: “Using a name tied to Sanatan Dharma for whisky is unacceptable. Respect Hindu culture.”

The VHP called it cultural vandalism. “It’s a disturbing global trend—Hindu deities on shoes, T-shirts, and now whisky bottles,” said VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

Ujjain’s Mahamandleshwar Swami Shaileshanand Giri called it a "publicity stunt gone wrong" and warned, “Today it’s Trikal, tomorrow it’ll be Tridev. We won’t allow this mockery of faith.”

The outrage snowballed across platforms. Religious bodies including Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti demanded immediate withdrawal of the product and an apology. By Wednesday afternoon, Radico Khaitan backed off.

News agency IANS confirmed the withdrawal in a post at 1:31 PM, showing the packaging that sparked the controversy. There was no official apology from the company, just silence.

The whisky, priced between Rs 3,500 - Rs 4,500, had already launched in key markets like UP, Haryana and Maharashtra, with plans for a broader rollout. Company MD Abhishek Khaitan had called it “a tribute to India’s ancient spirit of time.”

Now that tribute stands withdrawn.

The backlash also reflected on Dalal Street. Radico Khaitan’s stock slipped 0.51% on May 26, closing at Rs 2,440 after an initial uptick.

What’s clear is this: In India, no amount of creative license can override religious sentiment.

This isn’t an isolated incident either. A 2019 LSE study had warned about growing friction between religious symbolism and consumer branding—particularly in the case of Hindu iconography.

Radico Khaitan, known for 8PM whisky, Magic Moments vodka, and Rampur single malt, has not clarified if it plans to rebrand or scrap the ‘Trikal’ line altogether.

But in pulling the product without a fight, it has acknowledged a reality most brands can no longer ignore: cultural insensitivity comes at a cost.