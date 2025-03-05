'Hindu awakening' on agenda of RSS top body meeting in Bengaluru this month

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) An analysis of the prevailing scenario in the country, including the issue of "Hindu awakening", is on the agenda of a three-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision-making body of the RSS, that is scheduled to begin in Bengaluru from March 21.

The meeting will also prepare a framework of various programmes and campaigns to be taken up this year and review the progress made on the work that was expected to be completed in the run-up to the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the organisation said in a statement.

The RSS will complete 100 years of its foundation on Vijayadashami (Dussehra) this year.

In a statement, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS Sunil Ambekar said the meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha will be held in Bengaluru from March 21 to March 23. The meeting will be held on the premises of the Janseva Vidya Kendra located at Channenahalli.

Ambekar said the annual report of the RSS for 2024-25 will be discussed at the meeting.

"Along with the critical analysis on it, reporting on special initiatives (of the Sangh) will also be done at the meeting," he said, adding, "In addition to the issue of Hindu awakening, an analysis of the current scenario of the country, including a discussion on the follow-up activities, is also included in the agenda of the baithak." Ambekar said the meeting will review the progress made on the work expected to be done in the run-up to the completion of 100 years of the RSS on Vijayadashami.

"A framework of various programmes, events and campaigns will be prepared at the meeting," he said.

Ambekar said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will be present at the meeting, which will also be attended by all the joint general secretaries and other office-bearers of the organisation, including the members of its national executive.

The meeting will also be attended by the national presidents, general secretaries and organising secretaries of "RSS-inspired organisations".

"Two resolutions on national issues will be considered (at the meeting) for adoption. Also, as expected from Sangh shakhas, the work of social change, especially the efforts of 'Panch Parivartan', is also expected to be discussed at the meeting," Ambekar said.

"A total of 1,500 karyakartas, mainly elected representatives from the prant (province) and kshetra (region) levels, are expected to participate in the meeting," he added.

The agenda of the RSS for "Panch Parivartan", a five-fold transformation in the society, seeks to inculcate a sense of "swa" (selfhood) with "Bharatiya" values, imbibe family values, promote social harmony, exhort people to adopt environment-friendly lifestyle and perform civic duties.