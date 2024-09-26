Hindu body to adopt 'ancient' prasad recipe for Vrindavan temples, shun shop sweets

Mathura, Sep 26 (PTI) A local religious body here has decided to distribute "ancient Prasadam" made of fruits, flowers, panchmeva, cardamom seeds, and sugar candy in temples, instead of market-made sweets, amid outrage over "adulterated" laddus offered at the Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

In a meeting held in Vrindavan on Wednesday, Dharma Raksha Sangh national president Saurabh Gaur said there is a need for significant reforms in the 'prasadam' system followed at temples nationwide.

"A consensus had been reached among religious leaders and organisations to return to the traditional Hindu practices of offering and accepting pure, Satvik Prasadam," he said.

The body, which holds significant sway over temples in Vrindavan, said it will encourage all local religious institutions to adopt its approach.

Mahant Devanand Paramhans, the national vice president of the organisation, suggested that all temples in India should distribute seasonal fruits alongside panchmeva, cardamom seeds, and sugar candy, aligning with "ancient practice." Acharya Badrish Maharaj, the sangh's national convenor, revealed that the organisation was developing a "blueprint" for a 'Satvik Bhog'.

The move reflects a growing concern for the safety and authenticity of offerings in the wake of the Tirupati laddu row.

Last week, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients and animal fat were used in the laddu preparation at Tirupati Temple during the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

The YSRCP, in turn, accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gain.

Naidu has since announced a Special Investigation Team to probe these claims.