Hindu College forms committee to reconsider students' expulsion

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Delhi University's Hindu College has constituted a review committee to reconsider its decision to expel 15 students over alleged indiscipline, an official notice issued on Tuesday said.

The decision was taken after more than 100 students, led by DUSU secretaries Aparajita and joint secretary Sachin Baisla, protested at the college, demanding the reinstatement of the expelled students.

The office bearers of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) also held a meeting with the college administration.

Following discussions with student representatives, the principal formed a review committee to reconsider the decision, which will be revisited on Wednesday, including a meeting with DUSU representatives, the notice said.

In an e-mail dated October 27, the Disciplinary Resource Committee of the college informed the students that it had noticed "gross indiscipline" on their part during the elections for the students' union in the college conducted in September.

The committee cited its October 16 meeting with the students during which it showed them photos and videos of their "involvement" in the alleged incidents.

The protest was held against the cancellation of nominations of 30 students for the post of prime minister (president) and councillors in the college. As the situation turned tense, police resorted to lathicharge resulting in some of the students sustaining injuries.

The Disciplinary Resource Committee investigated the entire sequence of events, eventually leading to the expulsion of around 15 students. PTI SJJ RHL