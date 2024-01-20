Hindu College organises cricket match as part of 125 years celebrations.

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Hindu College here on Saturday organised a cricket match between its alumni members and its team comprising staffers and students as part of its 125 years celebrations.

Principals' XI won the match against Alumni XI, according to a statement issued by the college.

The cricket match served as a platform for friendly competition and a reunion for the alumni, who shared anecdotes, memories and laughter, fostering a sense of unity, it said. Venkat Sundaram gifted his book "Indian Cricket Then and Now" while Arun Bhardwaj presented his book "Coaching Batting Skills" to Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava. PTI SJJ ANB ANB