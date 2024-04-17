Hindu community in Srinagar celebrates Ram Navami, takes out Shobha Yatra

Srinagar, Apr 17 (PTI) Ram Navami was celebrated Wednesday by the small Hindu community of the city by taking out a Shobha Yatra in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir amidst tight security.

The Shobha Yatra started from the Zaindar Mohalla in the old city and culminated at Tankipora after passing through Habbakadal, Barbarshah, Lal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street and Jehangir Chowk.

"We have been taking out this yatra and 'jhanki' every year for the past 17 years. Earlier, it was stopped due to turmoil in the Valley," said one of the participants.

He said that despite being a minority, the Kashmiri Pandit community takes out the procession with great enthusiasm through the city centre.

He expressed gratitude to both Kashmiri Muslims and Kashmir Pandits for their support in carrying out the procession. PTI SSB TIR TIR