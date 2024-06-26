Hindu convention demands Owaisi’s disqualification as MP

Panaji, June 26 (PTI) A convention of Hindu leaders in Goa on Wednesday demanded the disqualification of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for “hailing Palestine” after taking oath as a Member of Parliament (MP).

The Hindu leaders adopted a resolution against the Hyderabad MP at the 12th Edition of Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav, currently underway in Ponda taluka of South Goa.

Ramesh Shinde, national spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, which has organised the convention, said Owaisi raised slogans of “Jai Bhim, Jai MIM, Allahu Akbar, and Jai Palestine” after taking oath as the Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He said that Article 102 D of the Constitution of India states that a person shall be disqualified from being a member of either House of Parliament if he shows allegiance to a foreign State.

“It’s not only treason to flaunt allegiance to a foreign State while taking an oath to serve this Nation, but also a national insult,” Shinde said.

He said those participating in the Hindu convention unanimously passed a resolution demanding that he be disqualified from the 18th Lok Sabha as soon as possible, Shinde said. The resolution will be shared with the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, he said.

“It will set a wrong precedence if no strict action is taken against such anti-national individuals and that may even lead to slogans of ‘Jai Hamas’ or ‘Jai Pakistan’ being raised in future in Parliament, which is the sanctum sanctorum of democracy,” the spokesman said.

Devout Hindus have also demanded that Owaisi, who secured his fifth consecutive term in the Lok Sabha 2024 polls, be permanently barred from contesting elections, said Shinde.

The convention which started here on June 24 will culminate on June 30.

Amid objection by some members of the treasury benches to Owaisi hailing a conflict-hit West Asian region on Tuesday, Radha Mohan Singh, who was in the Chair at the time, assured the members that anything apart from the oath won’t go on record. PTI RPS NR