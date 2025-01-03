Hindu culture alive despite attacks by Mughals, outsiders in the past: Gujarat minister

Godhra (Guj), Jan 3 (PTI) Hindu culture is alive despite attacks on it in the past by Mughal invaders and outsiders, Gujarat minister Kuber Dindor has said.

Addressing the inaugural event of the three-day 'Panch Mahotsav' on Thursday, the state education minister asserted that Hindus, who are currently divided into sects and regions, can "reclaim what we lost in the past" if they stay united.

"Vidharmis (non Hindu outsiders) had attacked this region and Mughals ruled here from the 13th to 17th century. From Babur to Aurangzeb, these Mughal invaders tried to destroy Sanatan Hindu cultural heritage. But, our Hindu culture is still alive," he said.

The Somnath Temple was destroyed seven times but is still standing as a symbol of Hindu culture, Dindor said to underline the resilience of Sanatan Dharma.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the work to reclaim India's lost heritage. Thanks to the PM's efforts, we are now able to install a religious flag atop the Mahakali Temple on Pavagadh hill. This has happened after a gap of 500 years," he said.

In June 2022, PM Modi had unfurled a traditional flag on the redeveloped Mahakali temple after a dargah, which stood at the site for nearly 500 years, was shifted with the consent of its caretakers.

While the new temple was built at a cost of Rs 121 crore, further development of Pavagadh temple and the surrounding area is going on with the financial support of the Gujarat government and the temple trust, Dindor told the gathering.

"We are preserving and developing such places so that the next generation becomes aware of the glorious Hindu culture and heritage. Though vidharmis had tried to destroy them, our culture and heritage remained invincible. Our next generation should know how vidharmis had tried to destroy Hindu culture and heritage," he said.

"We must remember that we have to reclaim what we have lost. And our PM is working in that direction. Our country was once considered Vishw Guru. We have to reclaim that position and our lost heritage. I am sure we will get success in our lifetime," the Gujarat cabinet minister asserted.

Hindus managed to reclaim Ram Temple following the court's intervention, he said.

"We have to keep narrating our history to the next generation so that the dream of reclaiming our lost heritage stays alive in their eyes. At present, we are divided into different regions and sects. If we get united, we can definitely reclaim what we lost in the past," he said.

The 'Panch Mahotsav' festival has been organised by Gujarat Tourism in Champaner at the foothills of Pavagadh hill in Panchmahal district. PTI COR PJT PD BNM