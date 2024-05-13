Hindu culture making contribution to humanity since time immemorial: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj

Thane, May 13 (PTI) Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has said the Hindu culture is making a contribution to the entire humanity since time immemorial.

He also said there are many temples of Lord Ram in the country but his birthplace Ayodhya has its own importance.

He was speaking on Sunday night here at the release of a Marathi book, 'Ayodhya Andolanacha Talebandh', written by Dr Ashok Modak and Dr Prashant Dharmadhikari, on the five-decade-long struggle of Hindus for the Ram Mandir.

"The Hindu culture is making its important contribution to the entire global humanity since time immemorial," he said.

There are many temples of Lord Ram in the country, but his birthplace Ayodhya has its own importance, the seer said.

"Ayodhya is just the beginning, the campaign should end with PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir)," he said.

Those who question the Ram temple should be taught a befitting lesson by the people of the country and their masks should be pulled off, the seer said.

The country is not any one family's monopoly he said.

"Whatever benefits you are reaping now is the result of hard work and dreams of your ancestors in difficult times," he added.

RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi was also present at the event. PTI COR GK