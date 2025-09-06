Hindu family shelters Muslim neighbours after floods in J&K;'s Kathua

Bani (J&K), Sep 5 (PTI) Amid the devastation caused by recent heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir, a heartwarming example of communal harmony has emerged from Bani in Kathua district, where a Hindu family opened the doors of their home to shelter their Muslim neighbours who lost their house in the disaster.

Subash came forward to take home his neighbour, Javaid Ahmed, and his eight family members, including his father-in-law and two blind children, after their house was damaged in a flash flood on August 28.

Ahmed said they have received little help so far from anyone expect Subash. "Our home was damaged in the floods, forcing us to seek refuge. We are living in the house of Subashji. They have given us two rooms on the first floor and shifted themselves to the upper floor. We feel as if we are in our own home," he said.

Profusely praising the humanitarian approach of their hosts, Ahmed said they have given them ration and other household items.

He appealed to the government to provide relief and compensation for the loss of his house.

Local MLA Rameshwar Singh, who visited the families, said the gesture carried a powerful message. "Ahmed lost his house in the rains and for the past week, his family has been living with Subashji. They have told them they can stay as long as they wish." The MLA said this is the true beauty of Jammu and Kashmir -- unity in adversity and humanity above all.

Officials said relief-and-rehabilitation measures are being stepped up in the flood-affected areas, but stories like this reflect the resilience and communal solidarity of local communities. PTI AB RC