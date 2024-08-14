Hindu groups rally in Rajasthan over violence against community in Bangladesh

Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) Hindu outfits held rallies in Jaipur, Nagaur, and Chittorgarh on Wednesday over the violence against the community in Bangladesh after the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina from the country.

In Jaipur, a market 'bandh' call was given by 'Sarv Hindu Samaj' which evoked mixed reactions with markets in some areas remaining shut till afternoon.

Hindu traders, transporters, industrialists gathered at the Sanganer Stadium here and held a demonstration, after which a protest rally was taken out to the sub-divisional magistrate.

The protestors moved forward shouting slogans against Rohingya refugees living in the country and condemning the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The rally passed through various key places of the city, including Sanganer bus stand, Malpura gate, main market and reached the SDM office, where a delegation handed over a memorandum to the magistrate.

Some of the markets including that of Sanganer remained closed till lunch in solidarity with Hindus in Bangladesh.

"The protest got full support of the traders. The local business association not only urged all the traders to join the protest but also to voluntarily close their establishments," Gajanand Sharma, a representative of the protesting group, said.

Residents of Nagaur also voiced concerns on the issue by taking part in a rally of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The Hindu outfit took out a Tiranga rally from the Shaneshwar temple to collectorate office and expressed solidarity with the violence-hit community in the neighbouring country.

Similarly, a 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' was taken out in Chittorgarh.

The march, which started from Gora Badal Stadium, reached the Collectorate in the form of a foot march where Sant Abhay Das Maharaj, Vijaypur Mahant Vaishnav Das Maharaj addressed the gathering and spoke on the conditions of Hindu society in Bangladesh.

Shopkeepers kept their establishments closed voluntarily in support of the rally.

Chittorgarh MLA Chandrabhan Singh and several other leaders were also present in the rally. PTI SDA RPA