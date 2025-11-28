Hindu groups to protest on Saturday over Vaishno Devi medical college admission row

Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) The Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Sangharsh Samiti (SMVSS), a conglomeration of several organisations, will be holding a protest in Jammu on Saturday to press the government to declare Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College a minority institution and cancel the admission list of the institute.

This comes after 42 students from the Muslim community, one Sikh and seven Hindu candidates qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the sanctioned 50 MBBS seats for the 2025–26 academic session.

Built on a 34-acre land parcel owned by the SMVD Shrine Board, the medical institute was allowed by the National Medical Commission on September 8 this year to open admissions for 50 MBBS seats for the 2025–26 academic session.

Now, some right-wing Hindu groups questioned the process and demanded "minority institution" status for the newly established college.

NEET is held across the country for admissions to courses related to medicine. The exam is being conducted by the National Testing Agency, an autonomous body under the Department of Higher Education in the Education Ministry.

"The Samiti has drawn up a plan to intensify its movement regarding the issue of the college. The strategy was finalised during a meeting here, chaired by the Sangharsh Samiti convenor, Colonel Sukhbir Singh Mankotia. It was unanimously decided that on Saturday, the Committee and associated organisations will hold a massive protest at Raghunath Chowk in Jammu," the Samiti spokesperson said.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had been criticising the agitation and the protests, saying that merit should be the criterion for admissions rather than students' religious identity.

"Students were seeking medical education and had no objection to the institute's religious affiliation. Now, you want to deny admission on the basis of religion," he had said, warning that excluding meritorious students could have wider social consequences.

Abdullah added that if the intention was to restrict admissions to a particular community, the college should have been granted minority status at the time of its establishment.

Dozens of protests have been held by several organisations — BJP, VHP, Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena, Samiti, and Dogra Front — in Jammu and other places against the admission of a majority of MBBS seats to Muslim students at the medical college in Reasi district. They have demanded a probe, alleging a conspiracy against the institution.

The BJP has also submitted a memorandum to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, asking that admissions at SMVDIME be limited to Hindu students and, if possible, overseen by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The decision for admission in the college, located in Katra, was taken by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE).

While the session has begun at the college, Chairperson of JKBOPEE, Minu Mahajan, said the board has no mandate to shift students to other medical colleges. PTI AB AMJ AMJ