Hindu Mahasabha calls for boycott of Bangladeshis visiting Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha on Wednesday condemned the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and called for a boycott of Bangladeshi nationals visiting West Bengal.

Organisation state president Chandrachur Goswami urged Indians to deny services and accommodation to Bangladeshi citizens until until the country apologises for the alleged desecration of the Indian flag.

Speaking to reporters, Goswami said, "We appeal to all to refrain from renting rooms, providing hotel accommodation, or selling goods to Bangladeshis visiting India for medical treatment or other purposes. This stand will continue until the neighbouring country officially apologises for the acts of its extremist groups who have insulted our national flag." Goswami, however, made it clear that the organisation does not label all Bangladeshi Muslims as extremists.

"We are not saying that all Muslims from Bangladesh are bad or terrorists. However, we cannot ignore that the heinous acts of genocide and the desecration of the Indian flag are fueled by Islamic fundamentalists," he noted.

Goswami further reminded the neighbouring country of its historical debt to India, stating, "The very existence of an independent Bangladesh on the world map is the result of the ultimate sacrifice made by Indian soldiers. The crimson red in Bangladesh's national flag symbolises the blood of those soldiers. Bangladeshi citizens must return home and confront their extremist elements to protect the image of Islam and uphold humanity." The Hindu community in Bangladesh, the country's largest minority, finds itself at a critical juncture following unprecedented violence and political upheaval.

The crisis began after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5, triggered by a massive student movement. The ensuing chaos has left minority communities vulnerable to rising violence and displacement.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, who served as a spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday while en route to Chattogram to attend a rally.

He was denied bail and sent to jail on Tuesday by a court in the neighbouring country.

Historically, Hindus made up approximately 22 per cent of Bangladesh's population during the 1971 Liberation War.

The Hindu population, once a substantial demographic in Bangladesh, has experienced a significant decline in recent decades, with the minority community now comprising only around 8 per cent of the country's total population.

This drop is largely attributed to a combination of socio-political marginalisation, exodus and sporadic violence over the years. PTI PNT MNB