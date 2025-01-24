Hindu Mahasabha protests Shah Jahan's Urs celebration at Taj Mahal

Agra (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) Members of the Hindu Mahasabha staged a protest on Friday against the celebration of Shah Jahan's Urs at the Taj Mahal, calling it "Tejo Mahalaya." A large group of protesters gathered outside the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) office on Mall Road, raising slogans and holding placards portraying the Taj Mahal as "Tejo Mahalaya" with a saffron flag atop its dome.

When denied entry into the ASI office, the protesters staged a sit-in at the gate, chanting slogans for an extended period. Officials from the ASI later accepted their memorandum.

Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson Sanjay Jat said, "We oppose the Urs being held at Tejo Mahalaya (Taj Mahal). An RTI revealed that the event is organized by the ASI. If so, why is the responsibility handed over to a local committee? The Taj Mahal belongs to us, and we will continue to oppose the Urs." This year marks Shah Jahan's 370th death anniversary, and the Urs will be observed inside the Taj Mahal on January 26, 27 and 28.

The event will include rituals conducted over three days with participation from ASI officials and local committee members. On the final day of the event, a 1,640-meter-long ceremonial cloth will be offered.

Assistant Superintending Archaeologist Neeraj said, "We have received the memorandum from the Hindu Mahasabha and will forward it to higher authorities for a decision." Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sadar) Vinayak Bhosle said any organization is allowed to protest peacefully. However, legal action will be taken if public order is disrupted. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ