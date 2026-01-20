Hindu Mahasabha seeks action over alleged misbehaviour with Shankaracharya at Magh Mela

Meerut (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Tuesday held a meeting here to protest the alleged misbehaviour with Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciples during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, and demanded strict action against those responsible.

At the meeting held at the organisation's office on Sharda Road, speakers termed the incident “condemnable” and alleged that no action had been taken against any official even three days after the episode.

The outfit claimed the matter amounted to an insult to saints and seers.

The Mahasabha alleged the incident was part of a conspiracy to tarnish the image of the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and said any disrespect to saints was unacceptable under his leadership.

Through an open letter addressed to the chief minister, the organisation demanded identification of the officials involved, strict action against them and a public apology to the Shankaracharya and other saints.

The protest comes against the backdrop of tensions at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, where Swami Avimukteshwaranand had alleged that police stopped him and his followers from taking a holy dip in the Ganga on Sunday.

Following the incident, the seer sat on a protest, demanding an apology from senior officials.

The mela administration, however, denied the allegation, saying barricades on a pontoon bridge meant for emergency services were breached to prevent a stampede-like situation, and asserted that no saint was stopped from bathing.

The district administration has also cited a pending Supreme Court matter related to the Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya title, while the seer’s aides have alleged police excesses and threatened legal action. PTI COR KIS NB