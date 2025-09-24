Hindu monk booked over remarks against Lord Ayyappa's Muslim companion

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Sep 24 (PTI) A Hindu monk was booked for his alleged objectionable remarks against Vavar, the Muslim companion of Lord Ayyappa as per legends, during the recent Sangh Parivar-organised Sabarimala Protection Summit at Pandalam here.

The case was registered against Saanthananda Maharshi of the Chenkottukonam-based Sree Rama Dasa Mission.

The complaint was reportedly lodged by several persons, including Anoop V R, a lawyer and a Congress activist.

In his complaint, Anoop alleged that the monk, while speaking at the Sabarimala Protection Summit organised by right-wing outfits at Pandalam here on Monday, described Vavar as a Muslim extremist.

His remarks have wounded the sentiments of the devotees, created conflict between two communities, and incited tendencies of violence, the complaint alleged.

Pandalam Police said the case was registered under different sections of BNS including promoting enmity based on religion, race. PTI LGK SA