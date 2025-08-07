Hindu Munnani condemns arrest of office-bearer over Narikurava burial issue

Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) The Hindu Munnani, an affiliate of the RSS, on Thursday condemned the arrest of one of its office-bearers in Tamil Nadu’s Perambalur district.

In a social media post, the right-wing outfit claimed the arrest was made for “voicing support” to members of the Narikurava community, a semi-nomadic group.

The incident pertains to the burial of a Narikurava woman in S Erayur village under Veppanthattai taluk. There were claims and counter-claims over the religious identity of the deceased and her family members, reportedly between Hindu and Christian affiliations.

The outfit said its Perambalur district secretary Selvakumar, was arrested by the Mangalamedu police. It staged a protest at Eraiyur-Chinnaru Bazaar seeking his release. PTI VGN VGN SSK