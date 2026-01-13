Hindu, Muslim groups seek nod for religious activities at Bhojshala on Jan 23; top cop visits site

Dhar (MP), Jan 13 (PTI) With Hindu and Muslim groups seeking nod for religious activities at the Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on January 23, a Friday when Saraswati Puja will also be celebrated, the administration on Tuesday reviewed security preparedness at the contested site.

To avoid communal tension, the district administration appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

Muslims consider the 11th-century monument a mosque, while Hindus claim it a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

The Bhoj Utsav Committee has sought permission from authorities concerned to perform puja all day on January 23, while the Muslim community has submitted a memorandum requesting nod for prayers at the mosque from 1 pm to 3 pm as it is a Friday.

As per an arrangement existing for the past 23 years, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which protects the structure, has granted Hindus the right to worship at Bhojshala every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer prayers on Fridays.

Speaking to reporters, Ashok Jain, patron of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti, said, "We have only one goal -- to organise an uninterrupted prayer on Basant Panchami (Jan 23) on the occasion of Saraswati Puja. The puja will be held continuously from sunrise. If this doesn't happen, we will resort to protest." "We will not vacate the Bhojshala complex under any circumstances. We didn't vacate it before, and we won't vacate it now," he asserted.

Meanwhile, the Muslim community submitted a memorandum to the Director General of the ASI at the Bhojshala outpost, requesting permission to offer Friday prayers from 1 pm to 3 pm on January 23 without any interruption.

Indore Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Anurag visited Dhar on Tuesday and held a meeting with officials at the police control room to review security preparations.

He later visited the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque and inspected the premises Speaking to reporters, the IPS officer said a heavy police force would be deployed in Dhar, especially around Bhojshala, to main law and order.

"January 23 is both Basant Panchami and a Friday. Therefore, people should celebrate the festival with harmony and peace. Approximately 8,000 security personnel will be deployed for Basant Panchami. These personnel will include those from the CRPF and the Rapid Action Force," he said.

The police officer said patrolling will be carried out during this period and the city will be monitored through CCTVs.

Anurag said sensitive areas and social media will also be closely monitored, and strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb peace.

In 2016 too, Basant Panchami (February 12) fell on a Friday, and a dispute arose over the timing of prayers and namaz at Bhojshala. That year the city saw protests and clashes in the city.

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while Muslims call it the Kamal Maula Mosque.

In July 2024, the ASI submitted its scientific survey report of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal-Maula mosque complex to the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.