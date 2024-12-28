Hindu, Muslim religious leaders in Bengal call for end to atrocities in Bangladesh

Kolkata, Dec 28 (PTI) Religious leaders from Hindu and Muslim communities in West Bengal on Saturday called for the restoration of peace and amity in trouble-torn Bangladesh and an end to atrocities against the Hindu minority, including women, in the neighbouring country.

Advertisment

Prominent leaders of 'Hindu Sanatani Sangathan' and 'All India Imams Organisation' attended a meet here where they discussed the continuing attacks on minorities and their places of worship in Bangladesh.

Voicing concern over the situation, the religious leaders said there was an immediate need for restoration of peace and harmony and the interim government must step in to protect lives and properties in Bangladesh.

Faizen Munieer of All India Imams Organisation said, "Every community must enjoy the right to practice its religion without any intimidation. But we are worried and saddened over the situation in Bangladesh from where reports of attacks against minorities continue to pour in. We want an end to these hostilities and stand for the rights of every minority community member everywhere." Munieer said after another meeting with leaders of different faiths in the country, they will take up with the Bangladesh government the issue of providing safety and security for minority community members there and propose to send a peace delegation if given consent by the governments of both India and Bangladesh.

Advertisment

A prominent leader of the Hindu Sanatani Sangathan said religion teaches tolerance, non-violence and peaceful co-existence.

"We are alarmed over the continuing attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Even women are not being spared by fundamentalists. We wish the interim government puts an end to such attacks before things turn worse," the Hindu leader said.

When contacted, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Kolkata vice-president Radharamn Das told PTI that attacks are regularly taking place in Bangladesh.

Advertisment

"We are holding prayers for peace and amity and end to hostilities against minorities in Bangladesh. The situation has become such that even women are not being spared from brutal attacks," he said. PTI SUS ACD