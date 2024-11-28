Hindu organisation takes out protest march to Bangladesh Deputy High Commission

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) Members of Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Manch on Thursday took out a rally to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here protesting atrocities on the Hindu community and arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in the neighbouring country.

The protesters marching to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission from Sealdah station were stopped by the police on their way.

Police put up barricades to prevent the protesters from reaching near the deputy high commission office at Beckbagan in south Kolkata.

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

Hindu spiritual leader Das was arrested in a sedition case. He was later denied bail by a court, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram. PTI AMR RG