Hindu organisations demonstrate against Bangladesh situation in Thane district

Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) Protests were held at several places in Thane district and Navi Mumbai amid police security on Sunday against a string of attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh.

No untoward incident was reported during these demonstrations organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other bodies.

Hundreds of people participated in a silent morcha organised in Thane city in the evening, carrying banners and placards.

An "aakrosh morcha" organised on the main road in Bhayandar saw participation of several citizens.

A human chain protest was organised in Badlapur city with several participants carrying placards around their necks led by local BJP leaders.

Similar protests were held in the Kalyan-Dombivli belt and Navi Mumbai. PTI COR NSK