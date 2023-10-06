Hindu organisations stage protest, demand Monu Manesar's release

Gurugram, Oct 6 (PTI) Various Hindu organisations on Friday held protests and demanded the release of Monu Manesar and other jailed cow vigilantes.

A memorandum addressed to the president, prime minister and home minister was submitted to Gurugram district collector, said a senior leader of a Hindu organisation.

The protesters raised slogans and demanded Manesar's release, strict action against MLA Mamman Khan and dismissal of Nuh's SP. They alleged Monu Manesar is being unnecessarily implicated and demanded the investigation into cases against Manesar cases by the NIA or CBI because they do not trust the police probe.

“Junaid and Nasir were cow slaughters, but now cow vigilantes are being defamed. Monu Rana, Rainku Saini, Gogi and Monu were framed in false cases by the Rajasthan Police and sent to jail. Mewat now has only 15 per cent Hindus, who are also migrating... The investigation of Nuh violence should be conducted by the CBI or NIA and if these demands are not met, then Hindu community will launch a big movement,” the memorandum stated. Manesar, a Bajrang Dal activist, is currently lodged at the Ajmer high-security jail in connection with the abduction and killing of Nasir and Junaid.

The charred bodies of the two men were found in a vehicle on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by some vigilantes who accused them of cow smuggling.