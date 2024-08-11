Hindu outfit member arrested for inflammatory video

Ghaziabad, Aug 11 (PTI) A member of a Hindu right wing outfit was on Sunday arrested for allegedly circulating an inflammatory video calling for the expulsion of Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshis from India within 72 hours, according to police.

"Satyam Pandit associated with Hindu Veer Sena had challenged the police and used abusive language in the video. He was arrested by Nandgram police and has been sent to jail," police commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra said.

In the video, the accused warns of reprisal against Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims if authorities do not repatriate them from the country within 72 hours Meanwhile, Bhupendra Chowdhury alias Pinki of Hindu Raksha Dal and his supporter Badal alias Hariom were on Sunday sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The two were arrested on Saturday after they allegedly assaulted a group of people living near a railway station here and destroyed their shanties, claiming that they were Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Their shanties were razed and set on fire near Guldhar railway police station under the jurisdiction of Madhuban Bapudham police station of the city on Friday.

Mishra said that some more attackers have to be identified and attempts are on to nab them.

Officials said that those attacked were not Bangladeshis and an FIR had been lodged against Chowdhary and 20 others for rioting, hurting religious feelings and other offences.

Some of the residents were injured in the incident that occurred around 7.30 pm on Friday, they said.

Sub-Inspector Sanjiv Kumar, who was on duty in Sanjay Nagar Sector-23, had filed the FIR at the local Madhuban Bapudham police station.

Chowdhary is the only named accused in the FIR, which was lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 191(2)(rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(4)(causing grievous hurt), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religious or religious beliefs), 324(5)(mischief) and 354 (act caused by inducing person to believe that he will be rendered an object of Divine displeasure). PTI CORR ABN ABN RT RT