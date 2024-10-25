Hindu outfit protests demanding demolition of mosque in Uttarkashi, 27 hurt in police lathi-charge

Uttarkashi, Oct 24 (PTI) Twenty-seven people, including seven policemen, got injured in a lathi-charge by police during a protest by a Hindu outfit who demanded the demolition of a mosque here alleging that it is built on government land.

Markets remained closed in Uttarkashi, Dunda, Bhatwadi and Joshiyada in support of the ‘Jan Akrosh’ rally organised by Sanyukt Hindu Sangathan.

The protesters have alleged that the mosque built in the Barahat area is an illegal construction on government land. However, the district administration has clarified that the mosque is old and built on the land of people of the Muslim community.

The Uttarkashi District Magistrate's Office clarified this in a notice, which cites a report of Bhatwadi's Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mukesh Chand Ramola. Supporters of the Hindu outfit gathered at Hanuman Chowk to hold a rally demanding the demolition of the mosque. They raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. Swami Darshan Bharti was also among the protesters.

To stop the protesters from moving towards the mosque, the administration put up barricades on the Gangotri National Highway towards Bhatwadi. There was a heated argument between the protesters and the police to remove this barricading but the police did not let them proceed further.

However, the protesters sat on a dharna on the highway and started reciting Hanuman Chalisa but when they tried to remove the barricading, a scuffle broke out between the protestors and the police.

Officials said that during this time stone pelting started, after which the police first fired tear gas shells at the protesters and later lathi-charged in which some protesters and policemen got injured.

Chief Medical Superintendent of Uttarkashi District Hospital, Dr Prem Pokhriyal said 27 people, including seven policemen and two women protesters, were injured during the lathi-charge and have been hospitalised.

The protesters have alleged that stones were hurled at the police as part of a conspiracy to worsen the situation.

Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Srivastava said the stone pelting incident has been taken seriously and is being investigated. The accused will be identified and action taken against them.

He said that when the protesters were stopped from going to another route, people started pushing each other and some started hurling stones after which the police had to use mild force.

Shrivastava said that now the situation in the city is normal and peaceful. Adequate police force is deployed in the city.

According to the officials, security around the mosque has been tightened after the protest.

Due to the Gangotri highway being closed, the police sent the pilgrims going to Gangotri, towards Tekhla from Badethi bypass. PTI DPT NB