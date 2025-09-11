Hindu outfit seeks action against 'illegal' places of worship in Palghar

Palghar, Sep 11 (PTI) A Hindu outfit has demanded immediate action against what it alleges as 129 unauthorised Christian places of worship in Maharashtra's Palghar district, and a strict anti-conversion law in the state.

The Sanskruti Rakshan Samiti, headed by Swami Bharatanand Saraswatiji Maharaj, made the demands in a representation submitted to the district collector on Wednesday, the outfit said in a release.

The demands stem from concerns over "a decline in social harmony in local villages", which the outfit alleged was due to the activities of Christian missionaries.

"We have provided the administration a list of establishments that we believe are operating outside the law, and we expect a decisive action to be taken," a representative of the outfit said. PTI COR GK