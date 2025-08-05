Hindu outfit seeks ban on Marathi film 'Khalid Ka Shivaji', writes to CBFC

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) A local Hindu outfit has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking a ban on the Marathi film 'Khalid Ka Shivaji', slated for release on August 8, claiming that it has attempted to distort the history of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Hindu Mahasangh, a Pune-based organisation, has submitted its objections to the CBFC and the film's producers.

"The film attempts to distort the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The producers have portrayed him as secular, which is not acceptable. If the film is not banned, we will protest at the theatres where it is screened," Hindu Mahasangh chairman Anand Dave said in a statement.

"We urge all theatres in Pune not to screen this film. If it is shown in rural areas, we will visit cinema halls and hold lectures on the true history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said.

Dave further claimed that the film tries to change the historical narrative.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj belonged to us, to Hindus, and Marathas. Our objection is to the very idea of Khalid Ka Shivaji," he stated.

Directed by Raj More, 'Khalid Ka Shivaji' is a film about a Muslim boy who learns about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through life experiences. PTI ND ARU