Hindu outfits march in HP's Mandi over family's beating

Mandi (HP), May 19 (PTI) Several Hindu right outfits took out a protest march Monday to the deputy commissioner's office here, demanding legal action against the people who allegedly beat the members of a Hindu family.

The incident allegedly took place on the night of May 13 in the School Bazar area of Mandi town.

The outfits, which included the Vishva Hindu Parishad, submitted a memorandum to the chief minister and the governor through the DC.

Reportedly, Bhagat Ram Chauhan, a retired official of the Jail department, was returning from a dinner with his family and had stopped near a water body in the School Bazar area, where two women were also filling some utensils.

A row allegedly broke out over who would get the water first, and Chauhan, his wife, and son were thrashed by a mob. PTI COR BPL VN VN