Hindu outfits perform 'half pind daan' of Congress govt in Shimla

Shimla, Sep 11 (PTI) An year after the protest by Hindu outfits demanding demolition of an illegal portion of a mosque in Shimla's Sanjauli, its leaders on Thursday performed "half pind daan" of the Himachal Pradesh government here.

Protesters demanding the demolition of the illegal portion of the mosque had clashed with security personnel on September 11 last year, breaking barricades and pelting stones as police used water cannons and batons to disperse them. About 10 people, including police and women, were injured in the incident.

'Pind daan' in Hindu ritual implies offering food to departed souls and ancestors to help their souls find peace and salvation.

"Protesting against the lathicharge on unarmed Hindus at Sanjauli one year ago, today we performed the 'half pind daan' of the government, so that the government could not even attain salvation, said co-convenors of Himachal Dev Bhoomi Sangharsh Samiti Vijay Sharma and Madan Thakur.

Alleging that the current Congress government in the state is working to promote anti-Hindu activities, the leaders, who also distributed kheer (a sweet dish), said that 'half pind' was offered for the state government as well as for the 'jihadi' mentality.

The Sangharsh Samiti was preparing to gather a huge crowd in the demonstration, but due to the implementation of the Disaster Management Act in the state, only 11 people could get permission to perform the ceremony, they added. PTI BPL MNK MNK