Hindu outfits protest in Jaipur over vandalism at temple, some detained

Jaipur, Mar 29 (PTI) Locals along with members of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal on Saturday held a protest over vandalism at Tejaji temple on Tonk road here, police said.

The protestors blocked the busy Tonk Road demanding arrest of the accused involved in the vandalism.

However, as the resentment grew, the number of protestors increased. Police used mild force to disperse the mob, detained some people and opened the road for traffic movement.

The matter came to light when locals found an idol of a deity damaged in the temple following which people gathered at the spot and held a demonstration.

Members of VHP and Bajrang Dal along with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) workers reached the spot and joined the protest, demanding immediate arrest of the accused involved in the vandalism.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders also condemned the incident and demanded action.

The protestors burnt tyres and blocked the busy Tonk road. Police assured the protestor of prompt action but they continued the protest until the police used mild force to disperse the crowd.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinod Sharma said the mob was dispersed by the police and the road was reopened.

"Some agitators have been detained," he said.

VHP spokesperson Amitosh Pareek said some miscreants damaged the idol last night which created anger among the Hindu community.

"This is an insult to Tejaji maharaj. We have demanded identification and arrest of the accused involved in the matter," he said.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said the incident of damaging the idol is highly condemnable.

"This is not just an idol, it is an attack on our faith and heritage which will not be tolerated," he said.

Jully said that the government should take strict action against the culprits as soon as possible and arrest them.

He also urged the state government to make strong security arrangements at religious places.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said disturbing sentiments and faith through such incidents was unacceptable.

“The culprits in the case should be identified immediately and strict action should be taken against them. Also, effective and strong arrangements should be made to ensure the safety of religious places, so that such incidents do not recur in future," the former CM said.

RLP convener and MP from Nagaur Hanuman Beniwal said police officers were ready to talk with the agitating people but lathicharge was done at the behest of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

He claimed that his party workers were detained by police and demanded their release.

"After the incident in the constituency of chief minister, Jaipur Police Commissioner and top officials were ready to hold talks with the agitating people in a cordial atmosphere but lathicharge was done by the police on the RLP workers and youths of various communities including the Jat community at the behest of the CM," Beniwal said.

"Police should immediately release the RLP workers and other youths who have been taken into custody with immediate effect," he said. PTI SDA NB NB