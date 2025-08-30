Hindu outfits protest use of 'garbage trucks' to ferry Ganesh idols; seek action against officials

Thane, Aug 30 (PTI) The Hindu Janjagruti Samiti (HJS) on Saturday condemned the alleged use of garbage trucks to transport Ganesh idols.

It said more than 150 trucks with "vehicle on BMC duty" stickers were stationed near the Diaghar dumping ground here for the purpose.

"Action should be taken against civic officials. We have written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. This is a grave insult to Lord Ganesh and has hurt the sentiments of Hindus," HJS state coordinator Sunil Ghanavat said.

Later, Bajrang Dal activists and local residents forced the vehicles to leave the spot.

Videos of the vehicles parked at Diaghar and action by Bajrang Dal activists went viral on social media.