Hindu outrage over Ganapati's alleged arrest, Karnataka govt under scrutiny

New Delhi: The Karnataka government's alleged arrest of Lord Ganesha has ignited widespread indignation. On September 13, during a Ganesh immersion procession in Congress-governed Karnataka, stones were hurled at the participants.

Instead of arresting the perpetrators, the police detained those protesting against the incident and confiscated the Ganesha idol.

This event has caused a stir among Hindu communities in Karnataka, marking a first in independent India's history, and has drawn ire from Hindu groups in Maharashtra as well.

Political repercussions from Ganapati aarti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in a Ganapati Aarti has been met with criticism from Congress and Mahavikas Aghadi. Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India Dhananjay Chandrachud, who speaks Marathi, installed an idol of Lord Ganesha at his residence, leading to questions about his impartiality.

Hindu festivals are traditionally meant to promote communal harmony, yet Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray faction appear to overlook this ethos. Hindutva advocates are now challenging why leaders who host Iftar parties oppose Ganpati Aartis.

BJP's rebuttal

The BJP has reminded Congress of historical precedents, like when Manmohan Singh hosted an Iftar party in 2009, attended by then-Chief Justice KG Balakrishnan. Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora criticized Congress for its hypocrisy in condemning Modi's Ganapati Aarti while previously endorsing similar events.

Controversial statements at Sambhaji Brigade event

During a recent Sambhaji Brigade anniversary, with patrons like Sharad Pawar and Congress MP Shahu Maharaj in attendance, derogatory comments were made about Hindu deities, including Prabhu Sri Ramachandra and Swami Samarth, with crude language. Both Pawar and Shahu Maharaj were seen laughing at these remarks.

The next day, Sharad Pawar visited the Raja of Lalbagh, perhaps acknowledging the severity of the situation. Critics pointed out his frequent attendance at Iftar parties but never at Raigad or participating in Wari.

The reactions from various political entities like Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, National Conference, Aam Aadmi Party, who often rely on fatwas for votes, are seen as a significant threat to Hindu interests.

A particularly offensive statement by Gyanesh Maharao at the event, "The number of Varakas increased from eight lakhs to eleven lakhs as Gopal Badwa performed Lagushanka in the tirthkunda," has deeply offended Hindu sentiments.

This episode, involving the alleged arrest of Lord Ganesha and the subsequent political fallout, underscores the ongoing tensions between religious practices and political maneuvers in India.