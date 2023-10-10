Hindu Raksha Dal activists picket collector's office in Ghaziabad over police action against leader

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Scores of Hindu Raksha Dal activists on Tuesday gathered outside the collectorate office in a 'mahapanchayat', demanding withdrawal of FIR against outfit president Bhupendra Tomer alias Pinki Chowdhary who was booked in Goonda Act.

The activists belonging to the vigilante group raised slogans at the government office despite the imposition of section 144 CrPC and a video having been released by DCP City Zone Nipun Agarwal warning them against such gathering.

Tomer told reporters that he had sought the government's permission for euthanasia if his name goes down in police files as a "history sheeter" and handed a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the DM.

There was heavy police presence at the spot to contain any flare ups.

On October 1, Traffic Head Constable Dinesh Kumar had fined a mini goods carrier of Rs 1,000 near Raj Nagar extension.

The driver opposed the fine and called some people known to him, one of whom was Bhupendra Tomer.

According to police, Tomar used foul language against the law enforcer and sat on the road with his supporters.

He also claimed, police said, that the vehicle was fined because it had a 'Jai Mata Ki' sticker on it.

A video shot by the traffic constable later surfaced on social media showing Tomar making such remarks as "call SP traffic" and "call Yogi." An FIR was lodged against him and 12 unknown persons at Nand Gram Police Station in connection with the matter.

In Tuesday's protest, police detained Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the head priest of Dasna Devi temple, who had called the mahapanchayat in support of Tomar.

Allegedly, his supporters also had an altercation with police.

When police ordered him not to come out of the temple, his supporters started chanting 'Hanuman Chalisa,' police said.

Narsinghanand was booked under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), and 505(2)(mischief) of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act, Police Commissioner Ajay kumar Mishra told PTI. PTI COR SAB VN VN