Hindu right descends on Bangladesh High Commission in hundreds over mob lynching

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Hundreds of activists from VHP and Bajrang Dal descended on the Bangladesh High Commission here on Tuesday in protest against communalism in the neighbouring country, sending into chaos the high security area as they rushed to the barricades.

Earlier in the day, security was beefed up outside the embassy ahead of the protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal over the lynching of a Hindu man in the neighbouring country.

The area had been secured with three layers of barricading and more force from the police and paramilitary.

Police struggled to keep the demonstrators at bay as they tried to climb over barricades and denounced the Bangladesh government with slogans and raised banners and placards in denunciation.

A placard read: "Hindu rakt ki ek ek boond ka hisaab chahiye (Each drop of blood of a Hindu must be accounted for)."