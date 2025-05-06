Hindu right outfits take out 'maha rally' in Nainital over girl's rape

Nainital, May 6 (PTI) Hindu right outfits on Tuesday staged a "maha rally" here in protest against the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl.

The accused in the matter is a 72-year-old man belonging to a minority community. The incident has triggered communal tension in the town.

The rally "Sanatan Chintan Sabha" was taken out from Pant Park and culminated in front of the Nagar Palika office at Mallital, where a public meeting was held.

Protesters decried the rape and accused the authorities, and court, of being soft on the accused by staying the demolition of his house.

The procession also tried to march towards the market but was stopped by the police, leading to a heated confrontation between the two parties. The market has been cordoned off.

Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Randeep Pokharyal said the government machinery should not be misused to favour the accused.

Protesters also handed a memorandum later to the SDM, who told them the authorities were working with diligence, and the Uttarakhand High Court had directed the Nainital SSP to monitor the case personally.

The SDM also told the protesters that a verification of outsiders settled in Nainital had also begun at the direction of the chief minister.

After a recital of Hanuman Chalisa, protesters dispersed.

Meanwhile, Anjuman Islamia, an Muslim organisation, held a meeting in the town to condemn the rape and decided to excommunicate the accused.

"We stand with the survivor. Anjuman Islamia will bear the cost of her medical treatment and her further education," its president, Shoeb Ahmad, said.

"We want the harshest punishment for the accused," he added.