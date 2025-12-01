Hindu right resolves to intensify protest for Muslim admission rollback at Jammu medical college

Jammu, Dec 1 (PTI) Several Hindu rights groups on Monday adopted a resolution to intensify their protest for minority status for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College.

The groups have also been demanding that the recently released admission list, which carries mostly Muslim names, be changed.

The agitation follows the selection of 42 Muslim, one Sikh, and seven Hindu candidates for the 50 sanctioned MBBS seats for the 2025–26 academic session, selected through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

The movement is spearheaded by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti (SMVSS), a collective of several like-minded groups.

"A joint delegation representing the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, the Sanatan Dharma Sabha and the Jammu Kashmir Sanatan Samaj Nyas convened today to formulate a unified strategy against recent policy decisions of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board," SMVSS Convenor Col Sukhvir Mankotia told reporters here.

He said that the leaders unanimously resolved to escalate their movement until the shrine board's policies are fully aligned with the "spiritual and cultural sentiments of the Hindu community." Mahant Rameshwar Dass said the movement was about their faith and their existence.

Another samiti member, Mahant Rajesh Bittoo, demanded an account of donations given to the shrine board, alleging that it was being used for the benefit of the majority community, the Muslims, in the Union Territory.

"The medical college funded on donations of Hindu devotees of Mata Vaishnodevi ji gives benefits to the majority community instead of Hindu minority community in J&K," he said.

"When the conduct within these educational bodies deviates from the principles of Sanatan Dharma, it represents a deep failure and betrayal of trust. We demand an immediate course correction to uphold the religious integrity of these establishments," he added.

Col Mankotia called for a "popular movement", saying, "If we are not for Ram, we are not for any use." The samiti is a collective of around 60 Hindu right outfits, which have been demanding cancellation of the 2025–26 MBBS selection list issued last month.

Dozens of protests have so far been held by BJP, VHP, Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena, Samiti, and Dogra Front in Jammu and other places against the medical college in Reasi district.

The BJP submitted a memorandum to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, asking him to limit admissions at SMVDIME to Hindu students and, if possible, overseen by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah last week said that if the intention was to restrict admissions to a particular community, the college should have been granted minority status at the time of its establishment.

"Merit should be the criterion for admissions rather than students' religious identity," he asserted. PTI AB VN VN