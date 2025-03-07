Hindu right-wing group seeks permission to pray at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) A group of people claiming to be members of Hindu Mahasabha held a 'havan' on Friday at the office of Sambhal sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) after being denied permission to hold prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid.

Sambhal has been on alert after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Four people were killed and several including police personnel were injured in the clashes.

In the latest development, seven companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in the communally-sensitive city ahead of Holi which falls on March 14, the day Muslims will offer the first Friday namaz of Ramzan. The administration on Friday directed Hindus would play Holi till 2.30 pm on March 14 while Muslims would offer Jumma namaz after 2.30 pm.

According to police sources, the group of Hindi Mahasabha members reached Sambhal from Delhi on Friday morning and sought permission to offer prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, claiming it to be a Hindu temple.

They also submitted a memorandum to Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra, requesting access to the site for the religious ceremony.

However, when the group was denied permission to perform the ritual at the disputed location, they chose to perform the havan outside the SDM's office, declaring the area as "Devbhoomi" (sacred land).

In response, the SDM said, "These individuals are from the Hindu Mahasabha and they came from New Delhi with the intention of performing a 'havan', 'pujan' and 'archana' at Shahi Jama Masjid. However, we have been informed that this matter is currently pending in the court.

"We have advised them to present their case there. If the court issues an order, we will cooperate fully," she said.

Satish Agrawal, a group member of the Hindu right-wing organisation, said, "We came from Delhi to perform the 'yagya' at Shahi Jama Masjid. However, we were stopped at the SDM's office and security forces were deployed."