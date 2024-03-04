Hindu Sakal Samaj man booked for unauthorised protest march in Malwani

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) A Hindu Sakal Samaj functionary was booked on Monday for holding a morcha in the northern Mumbai suburb of Malad a day earlier allegedly without permission, a police official said.

Bhagwan Thakur was booked for organising the protest march from gate number eight to gate number one in Malwani, which was attended by hundreds of persons and was addressed by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, the official said.

"The organisers had permission for a 'sabha' (gathering) but not for a morcha. A case was registered under IPC section 188, which pertains to disobeying orders issued by an authorised public servant. No arrest has been made," the Malwani police station official said. PTI ZA BNM