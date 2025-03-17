Hindu Sangathan calls for action against Muslim bodies over protest against Waqf Bill

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Hindu Sangathan staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday to voice its opposition to Muslim organisations who too mounted a demonstration against the Waqf Bill.

Anil Chaudhary, the National President of Rashtriya Hindu Sangathan, said India risks another partition if these "actions" are not stopped.

"These people want to separate India based on religion and we have to stop immediately. We are here to request the government to take action against them," Chaudhary said, adding, his outfit would protest in every district of the country.

"These groups are raising the slogan of 'Naare Takbeer' while opposing the amendments to the Waqf Board. They are trying to create a situation similar to Shaheen Bagh here, and it is crucial to stop them," he said.

Another protester, said, "In many places, these groups have encroached on our land, and no one is doing anything about it." The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Monday led a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The Muslim outfit was joined by several MPs, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi cautioning NDA constituents TDP, JD(U) and LJP (Ramvilas) that Muslims will never forgive them if they support the legislation.

The protest was against the approval of the proposed amendment to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which has incorporated changes by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval to the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.

The approval clears the path for the bill to be introduced in Parliament during the second half of the budget session that started on March 10.