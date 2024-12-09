Hindu seer welcomes Assam's ban on public beef consumption, urges other states to follow suit

Mathura (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A controversial Hindu seer on Monday welcomed the Assam government's ban on public consumption of beef and urged chief ministers of other states to follow suit.

The Assam government in a Cabinet meeting last week decided to ban public consumption of beef in hotels, restaurants and community gatherings by amending an existing law.

Speaking on the Assam government's decision, Swami Adhokshjanand Devtirath said, "I appreciate the ban on the consumption of beef in hotels, restaurants, social and religious gatherings in Assam." Swami Adhokshjanand Devirath claims to be the Shankaracharya of Govardhan Math in Puri. His claim has, however, been disputed.

Advising other chief ministers to take similar steps in their states, the seer said, "It will not only be appreciated in their states but they will also get blessings of the cow." PTI COR SZM SZM