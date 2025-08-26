Hindu Sena activists protest against Syeda Hameed's remarks on Bangladeshis

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) A group of Hindu Sena activists on Tuesday held a protest against former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed's recent remarks, alleging that she was defending Bangladeshi infiltrators in Assam.

The protest took place at the Constitutional Club of Delhi, where Hameed had attended a a seminar on "The State of the Nation with Special Reference to Assam", organised by citizens' forum Asom Nagarik Sanmilan on Sunday.

In a video clip from the seminar that has since circulated online, Hameed had expressed concern over the treatment meted out to Muslims in Assam, saying that they are often labelled as Bangladeshis.

She was heard saying, "What is the crime in being a Bangladeshi? Bangladeshis are also humans. The world is so big. Bangladeshis can also live here, they are not depriving anyone of their rights." She said the world was created for humans, not for "monsters," and questioned why people should be uprooted in such a manner, an apparent reference to the anti-encroachment drive launched by the Assam administration against illegal Bangladeshis.

Police said that around 10 protesters had gathered outside the venue carrying placards with slogans "in support of Assam's culture and identity".

"The protesters were promptly removed from the spot," a senior police officer said.

Placards carried messages such as "Hemant ji ka ik hi sapna, ghuspaithiyon se mukt ho Assam apna" and "Assam ki sanskriti, Assam ka shaan, nahi hone denge koi nuksaan." PTI SHB RT RT