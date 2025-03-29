Hindu shopkeeper's mosque visit sparks outrage, 'purification' ceremony

Aligarh (UP), Mar 29(PTI) A Hindu shopkeeper's spontaneous participation in prayers at a local mosque here has ignited a controversy, with right-wing groups demanding a formal "purification" ceremony.

Sunil Rajani, a shopkeeper in the mixed-community Mamoo Bhanja area, joined his Muslim neighbours for prayers on Thursday evening, a video of which went viral.

Monu Agarwal, a local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), told media persons that Rajani's actions were considered "sacrilegious" and demanded a public apology. Furthermore, Agarwal insisted that Rajani undergo a "shuddhi karan" (purification ceremony) at a temple.

Rajani, confronted by some Hindu right-wing members after leaving the mosque, claimed it was an "impulse" and attempted immediate "self-purification" by sprinkling 'Gangajal'.

