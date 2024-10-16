Hindu side refers to ASI expertise in court to seek excavation at Gyanvapi

Varanasi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Hindu side before a Varanasi court on Wednesday referred to the expertise of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in excavations to buttress its plea to carry out excavations in the Gyanvapi complex.

Civil Judge Senior Division Jugal Shambhu after hearing the arguments posted the hearing on October 19, informed the Hindu side lawyer Madan Mohan Yadav.

The Hindu side had on October 10 furnished its submissions before the court in response to the arguments put forth by the Muslim side, Anjuman Intezamia Committee, on October 8 over the petition requesting survey of the entire complex.

"The advocates of the Hindu side argued the ASI survey was done in the case of five women plaintiffs earlier. The ASI has expertise in excavation," Advocate Yadav said.

He further said the excavation of Sarnath and Rajghat in Varanasi was done by the ASI.

"Even the excavation of Mohenjodaro, Harappa was done by the Archaeological Survey of India," Yadav added.

Therefore, the Hindu side sought a 4x4 feet excavation at Gyanvapi and a survey of the "place of Jyotirlinga under the central dome".

The Muslim side is expected to present its argument before the court in the next hearing.

On October 8, the Muslim side lawyers had reportedly submitted before the court that when the Hindu side has appealed to agitate the case in the high court and Supreme Court, there was no point arguing the matter in the trial court.

They also submitted that when the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex had been done once already, there was no justification for conducting another survey.

The lawyers of the committee had also stated that digging a pit in the mosque premises for the survey was not practical in any way, and could damage the mosque.

Previously, the Hindu side had argued that the original place of "Jyotirlinga" was in the centre, under the dome of the purported mosque located in the Gyanvapi complex.

"Geographical water used to flow continuously from the 'Argha' which used to collect in the Gyanvapi Kund. It was believed that drinking this water gives knowledge. Therefore, this pilgrimage is also considered as 'Gyanoday Tirth'," it was argued earlier during hearings.

The Hindu party has demanded the examination of the water through water engineering, geologists and archeologists.

Further, the "Shivling" found from the Gyanoday Tirth, which the Muslim side termed as the "wazukhana", should also be examined to ascertain whether it is a "Shivling" or a fountain, it had said.