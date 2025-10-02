Hindu society guarantee to unity; concept of ‘us and them’ never existed: Bhagwat

Nagpur, Oct 2 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the strength and character of the Hindu society guarantee unity, underscoring that the concept of “us and them” never existed.

He advocated ‘swadeshi’ (use of indigenous resources) and ‘swavalamban’ (self-reliance), and said that the positions of other nations after the Pahalgam attack showed the nature and extent of their friendship with India.

Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally of the RSS at Reshimbagh here, he raised concerns over the unrest in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Gen Z protest in Nepal, saying these “so-called revolutions” do not achieve their objectives.

The event also marked the centenary celebrations of the Sangh, which was founded on the occasion of Dussehra in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, a physician from Maharashtra.

“Hindu society is a responsible one. The idea of ‘us’ and ‘them’ never existed here. A divided house cannot stand, and every individual is unique in their own way. Invaders came and went, but the way of life endured. Our inherent cultural unity is our strength,” he said.

The strength and character of the Hindu society guarantee national unity, he said.

Bhagwat paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversaries are celebrated on October 2.

“Gandhiji’s contribution to the freedom struggle is unparalleled, while Shastri’s life and times exemplify devotion and commitment. They are examples of personal and national character which we have to emulate,” he said.

The RSS chief said the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj was the epitome of faith and unity, while the Pahalgham attack, during which terrorists crossed the border and killed 26 Indians by checking their religion, triggered anger and hurt the country. It also drew a fitting response from India, he said, referring to Operation Sindoor.

“The attack caused immense pain and anger in the country. Our government made complete preparations and gave a firm rebuttal. In the aftermath, the leadership’s resolve, the valour of our armed forces and the unity of society were evident,” he said.

A country needs friends but has to be alert to its surroundings, said the RSS chief.

“Even though we maintain friendly relations with other countries, and we will continue to do so, when it comes to our security, we need to be more careful, more watchful and stronger. After the Pahalgam attack, the positions taken by various countries also revealed which of them are our friends, and to what extent,” Bhagwat said.

He said extremist elements like Naxalites have faced action from the government, while society too has distanced itself after recognising their “hollowness”.

Bhagwat also said that the lack of schemes ensuring justice, development, goodwill, sensitivity and strength often leads to the rise of extremist forces. “People who are annoyed by the system’s lethargy tend to seek support from such extremist elements. To prevent this, the state and society must work together through initiatives that give people faith in the system,” he said.

Referring to the tariff regime adopted by America under President Donald Trump, Bhagwat said it will impact everyone.

“Dependence shouldn’t be compulsion. Even though there should be unity in the world, there is no substitute for swadeshi and swavalamban. International political trade and economic relations should be as per our wish and not a compulsion,” he said.

The RSS chief also raised concerns over climate change, saying it has been adversely impacting the environment for the past three to four years. “Himalaya is our security wall and should be protected. We have to revisit development policies to ensure that,” he said.

Bhagwat also said that the unrest in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the recent Gen Z agitation in Nepal is a matter of concern as they are India’s neighbours.

“Change can happen by democratic means. The so-called revolutions do not achieve their objectives. Outside forces get an opportunity (to further their agenda) in such situations. We feel they are ours and not just our neighbours. The situation there is of concern to us,” he said.

Bhagwat said the RSS was asked to join politics, but swayamsevaks did only one thing regularly: “Running shakhas in every situation.” Former president Ram Nath Kovind was present as the chief guest at the event. PTI CLS ND MR NR