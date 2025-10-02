Hindu society is inclusive, says Bhagwat; bats for swadeshi, flags neighbourhood `turmoil'

Nagpur, Oct 2 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday stated that the inherent strength and character of Hindu society guarantee national unity and development, asserting it is an inclusive force free from the divisive mentality of 'us and them'. Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally in Nagpur, which marked the organisation's centenary, Bhagwat touched economic health of the country saying global interdependence shouldn't become a compulsion and there is no substitute for 'swadeshi' (use of indigenous resources) and 'swavalamban' (self-reliance).

While the economic situation is improving, the flaws of the global economic system are being exposed which include the widening gap between rich and poor, concentration of economic power, environmental degradation, and the growth of transactionalism over genuine relationships, he said.

The RSS chief also called for increasing security capabilities, stating that the international response to the Pahalgam terror attack showed the true nature of India's global friendships.

Speaking on a wide-range of issues at the function attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind as chief guest, he called for harmonious and respectful attitudes toward each other, urging citizens not to disrespect the beliefs, icons, or places of worship of others.

Speaking about national unity, Bhagwat called the Hindu society an inclusive society that is and will remain free from the "us and them" mentality. "Hindu society is upholder and guardian of the noble idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family)," he said.

Social unity is the most important factor in a nation's progress, particularly in India, which is defined by immense diversity across languages, religions, and lifestyles, including those who entered centuries ago and accepted new faiths, he said.

"According to Bharatiya traditions, all are welcome....We look at them as ours rather than as the 'other'," he said, adding while distinct identities are respected, they "should not cause division," and the larger identity as a nation is supreme.

He also condemned the tendency to "take the law into one's hands" or engage in violence, warning that a "show of strength is deliberately done to provoke a particular community." Stressing that the government must operate strictly in accordance with law and without bias, Bhagwat called for the "good people of society" and the younger generation to remain vigilant.

The RSS chief called for increasing security capabilities, stating that the international response to the Pahalgam terror attack showed the true nature of India's global friendships.

The attack on April 22, where cross-border terrorists killed 26 "Bharatiya" civilian tourists after specifically asking about their Hindu faith, "led to a wave of grief, sadness and anger across Bharat," he said.

The Sarsanghchalak asserted that the episode made it evident that the country "must remain as vigilant as possible and further develop our security capabilities." He praised the government for delivering a "fitting response" which showcased the firmness of the leadership, valour of the armed forces, and determination and unity of society.

The responses of other countries were a test of "who our friends are in the global arena and to what extent they are willing to stand by us." Bhagwat also expressed concern over the "turmoil" in India's neighbourhood.

He identified the immediate causes of this discontent as "disconnect between the government and society and lack of able and people-oriented administrators." However, he asserted that violent outbursts do not have the power to bring about the desirable change, and if transformation is not achieved through democratic means, "dominant powers of the world try to find opportunities to play their own games".

"The regime change in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and more recently Nepal due to violent outburst of public anger is a concern for us. The forces wanting to create such disturbances in Bharat are active inside as well as outside our country," he said.

"Peace, stability, prosperity, and ensuring comfort and wellbeing in these countries is a necessity arising out of our natural affinity with them, going beyond the consideration for protection of our interests," he said.

On economy, Bhagwat said there is no substitute for 'swadeshi' and 'swavalamban'.

"We will need to reconsider our approach on some issues to ensure that these flaws and the tariff policy adopted by America, based solely on its self-interest, do not pose a challenge for us.

"The world operates through mutual interdependence. By becoming Aatmanirbhar and being cognizant of global unity, we must ensure that this global interdependence does not become a compulsion for us, and we are able to act according to our own will," he added.

On the environment, he said the harmful consequences of the global "materialist and consumerist development model" are becoming evident. The current development model, based on a "materialist and compartmentalised approach," is linked to recent ecological disasters, he said.

Himalayas are facing intensified adverse effects including unpredictable rainfall, landslides and drying glaciers, he said, noting that the entire water supply of south Asia originates in the region. PTI CLS ND MR SKL KRK